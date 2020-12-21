Boutwell Auditorium to open as warming station Thursday, Friday and Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham says Boutwell Auditorium will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights to provide a warm place for those who need it.
The warming station’s operating hours will be 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day.
Boutwell Auditorium is located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.
Because of the threat of COVID-19, everyone entering Boutwell will be required to wear a mask. Masks will be provided.
The following items will be accepted:
- New coats, blankets, skull caps, gloves and scarves
- Individually wrapped snacks like grain bars, crackers, chips, honey buns
Donors may pull in front of Boutwell, where someone will unload their vehicle. Donations may be dropped off on Dec. 21, 22 and 23 from 9 a.,m. - 4 p.m. On Dec. 24 and 25, people may drop off donations after 3 p.m.
