Birmingham PD: Suspect in murder of UAB student turns himself in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department reports an arrest has been made in the homicide of 20-year-old UAB student Destiny Washington.
Police said the suspect has been identified as Carlos Londarrius Stephens, 22, of Alabaster, Alabama.
Stephens was taken into custody after turning himself in on Saturday, December 19.
Officials with UAB confirm Stephens is a student at UAB and was a student athlete in 2017.
Detectives say a capital murder warrant was obtained for the death of Washington.
Stephens will be held at Jefferson County Jail with no bond.
