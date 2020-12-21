Birmingham City Councilor hosts holiday giveaway with Arrington funeral home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Covid-19 may have changed how we gather & celebrate for the holidays, but it can’t stop the spirit of giving.
Birmingham City Councilor Crystal Smitherman teamed up with Senator Rodger Smitherman and Arrington Funeral home to help over 50 families with gifts and food for the Christmas holiday.
“Really we were out in the district and we saw the needs of the people and with the pandemic,” says Councilor Crystal Smitherman. “People being unemployed, just being isolated. I just wanted to be a blessing to my constituents.”
They reached out to Hemphill & Washington Elementary Schools to see what students and parents were struggling with during the holiday season. Desi Keith, with Arrington Funeral Home says they’re glad to bridge the gap in the community.
“We’re able to give more gifts,” says Desi Keith. “I don’t have to worry about buying a bike. I don’t have to worry about a stuffed animal. I don’t have to worry about even some food because we had a food giveaway as well. They’ve given a ham. That’s one less thing you have to go to the grocery store and worry about. Just one less thing that you have to worry about off your list. "
Senator Smitherman says he’s committed to spreading holiday cheer during a time that’s been hard for so many people.
“But this is a spirit and opportunity to whisk this year on out,” says Sen. Smitherman. “Get 2020 on out the way and then bring 2021 in in the spirit of love spirit of brother and sisterhood and the spirit of caring about each other.”
Councilor Smitherman will host a hot dinner giveaway tomorrow at Harrison Park from 4 until 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.