Bibb County law enforcement take kids on Christmas With A Cop shopping spree

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of Bibb County law enforcement officers spent Monday morning inside the Walmart in Brent. There wasn’t a problem. Everything went great with their annual Christmas With a Cop shopping spree.
“Cause you’re not spending your own money,” Hunter Kesler responded when asked what was cool about the event. He was one of 82 children from around Bibb County chosen to participate in the fun.
Members of the Bibb County Fraternal Order of Police raised money and partnered with Walmart and others to make it happen.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for the law enforcement officers of the county to interact with kids in a positive way,” Brandy Colvurn, the mother of two kids getting gifts, told WBRC.
Kids, nominated by teachers and counselors, picked Christmas gifts worth up to $100. The FOP paid for the items at the register.
Cops loaded shopping carts and pushed them around the store for families grateful that their children would have something to smile about for the holiday.
“It’s amazing. It’s helping a lot of people out at Christmas, especially with the year everyone has had,” Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade explained.
One parent said they’re going to let their children start playing with their gifts as soon as they got home and not even wait until Christmas Day.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.