Bessemer City HS basketball player dies from injuries sustained in house fire

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer community is mourning the loss of one of its student-athletes.
Bessemer City Schools Superintendent Dr. Autumm Jeter says Kayvion Webster died from injuries sustained in a house fire on Sunday.
The Bessemer City Basketball Twitter account posted a tribute to Kayvion Webster, saying, in part, “We love you and miss you.”
“Kayvion was just a good kid,” said Basketball Coach Hamilton. “He was quiet, very respectful, loved basketball, and was a good student. He did what he needed to do in the classroom. Everyone liked him. He was growing as an athlete.”
The school district has set up counseling services for the basketball team Monday in light of their teammate’s death. Coach Hamilton will be available to speak from 2:30-2:45 p.m. at the Bessemer City High School Gym.
