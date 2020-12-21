The Back Porch: Southern-Style Oxtails with Gravy

Chef Ron’s Southern-Style Oxtails with Gravy
Ingredients
2 pounds beef oxtail
1 clove garlic, minced
1 onion, chopped
Tablespoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon seasoning salt
2 tablespoons bacon drippings or shortening
2 tablespoons flour
2 cups broth from cooked oxtails
Salt and pepper to taste
garlic powder to taste
Directions
Place oxtails, garlic, onions, 1 tablespoon salt, 1 teaspoon pepper, Greek seasoning, and seasoning salt in a large stock pot. Fill with enough water to cover oxtails, and place over high heat. Bring to a boil.
Cover, and reduce heat to medium. Cook for 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Remove from heat, and reserve 2 cups broth.
Warm bacon drippings in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in flour, and cook for 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Stir in broth and browning sauce.
Season to taste with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Cook, stirring constantly, until gravy thickens. Remove from heat
Place oxtails in skillet, and stir to coat with gravy. Return to stove, and cook over medium-low heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Serve with rice or your favorite side
