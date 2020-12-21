Alabama’s top health official talks vaccine roll out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama health officials confirm the state will get significantly less of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Instead of getting close to 49,000 in the second shipment, the state will receive around 29,000 initial doses.
State leaders say they weren’t told why less is coming and expect an update soon. The decrease won’t impact the medical leaders who started getting vaccinated this week and still need to get their second dose. Their second vaccine is being stored until it’s time to use. State health leaders say fewer Pfizer vaccines in this shipment of course means fewer medical leaders who can be vaccinated, but they are confident another round of vaccines is on the way.
“We are looking to - even though there was a decrease in the Pfizer vaccine allocation - should Moderna get EUA we expect to use that product next week,” said Dr. Karen Landers, ADPH.
The state anticipates getting over 84,000 doses, but leaders have to wait on the final number. This would still be part of Phase 1 of vaccinations. People who work with COVID-19 patients or handle infectious materials would get it. What excites health leaders about the Moderna vaccine is that it would go to a lot more locations than the Pfizer vaccines because it doesn’t have to be kept in extremely cold temperatures.
“The plan is in place and this is something that we’ve worked on for several months,” said Landers, “We do expect some of the smaller communities, smaller entities will be able to have access.”
Moderna is expected to go to about 60 locations across the state.
