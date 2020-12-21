Alabama Credit Union robbed in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police reported a robbery at an Alabama Credit Union on Monday, December 21 at 2:49 p.m.
Officers with Northport Police Dept. and Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the scene of the credit union located at 1501 McFarland Blvd., Northport, AL. According to police reports, a white male entered the facility and passed a note to a teller. He then fled the scene on foot with an underdetermined amount of money.
No one was injured.
Police are asking if anyone has any information, please contact Northport Police Dept. at (205)-339-6600 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers.
