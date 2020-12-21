ADPH says Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is heading to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health said doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is on the way to Alabama as we speak.
Now that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for Emergency Use Authorization, ADPH expects some of those doses to arrive at facilities sometime on Monday, with more are expected over the next couple of days.
ADPH remains tight-lipped about which facilities will receive those vaccines, citing security and logistic reasons.
That information will be released at a later date.
However, the department would say that the vaccines are being shipped directly to those facilities by a company called McKesson.
District Medical Officer for ADPH, Dr. Karen Landers, said the initial shipment is about 84,300 doses.
And since Moderna’s vaccine doesn’t require the ultra-cold temperature storage that Pfizer’s vaccine needs, more health care facilities will be able to get it.
“It’s checked for temperature, even though it is monitored entirely in transit, that the vaccines are appropriately stored in the facilities, and that the facilities have an opportunity to get their plans in place, it’s really not appropriate or necessary at this point to provide information on these facilities,” Dr. Landers explained.
The vaccines are still be administered in phases.
We’re still in Phase 1A, which includes health care providers and residents of long-term care.
ADPH anticipates the vaccines will be available to the general population by late spring or early summer, depending on the supply.
