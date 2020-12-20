1-year-old killed in Fairfield wreck

JEFFESON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 1-year-old girl died Saturday night after a wreck in Fairfield.
Jefferson Co. sheriff’s deputies responded the accident at the intersection of Valley Rd at Commerce Ave in Fairfield around 10:00p.m.
According to deputies, a Dodge Ram pickup stuck two other cars from behind at a high speed. A passenger in one of the vehicles that was struck, a 1-year-old girl, was trapped and had to be rescued by first responders.
Personnel were able to rescue the child from the car and she was rushed to children’s hospital, where she died from her injuries
