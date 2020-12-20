Jefferson County Health Department plans to help educate the community on the COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Department of Health is expecting to get hundreds doses of the Moderna vaccine next week.
“We have a demand of people wanting to get the vaccine,” Jefferson County Health Department Deputy Health Officer Dr. David Hicks said. “We’ve been getting constant calls and emails about it.”
Even with a high demand of people asking for the COVID-19 vaccine, Hicks said he knows many people are still skeptical.
“We don’t think that our role is to try and sell a product or convince people to get a vaccine,” Hicks said. “That is not what we are supposed to do. We are supposed to just give you the facts and information so you can make an informed decision for yourself.”
Dr. David Hicks said The Jefferson County Health Department has been working with the state, school systems, public safety agencies, and elected officials throughout the pandemic. He said it will continue, to make sure everyone is now giving out the right vaccine information.
“We want to make sure that everyone has the facts and information,” Hicks said. “Questions like ‘What is a vaccine? How does a vaccine work? Is it safe? Is it effective?”
He said the department plans to update their website. He said it will be a one stop shop for all your COVID-19 vaccine questions.
“We’ve already been working on a frequently asked questions list,” Hicks said. “We are also myths versus facts. It’s going to be a working document, so as we hear more questions that the community is asking then we will put that out there.”
Hicks said an important part of the health department’s vaccine education plan is to hear from the community.
“Maybe surveys,” he said. “Maybe focus groups. We want to know what are you thinking. What are you concerned about? Let us know. What information are we not providing that you want to know about?”
Hicks said they are also focused on combating misinformation. He said it is also important to make sure everyone has time to think through their decision on whether to get the vaccine.
“In order for you to be empowered to make a proper decision for your own health and the community’s health, you need the right information,” Hicks said.
Dr. Hicks said it will take about 70% of the people in Jefferson County being vaccinated before safety regulations like masks and social distancing can ease up.
He said the county will also make it clear when it’s the next phases of distribution, so you don’t miss your opportunity.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.