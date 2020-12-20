FIRST ALERT: Drier conditions Sunday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Sunday morning! We are watching a weak disturbance move through Central Alabama overnight producing scattered showers. Most of the rain that has fallen is light and pushing off to the east. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing drier conditions to our west in parts of Mississippi, and I expect drier weather to return by this afternoon as this system pushes into Georgia.
If you plan on heading out the door this morning, you’ll likely need a jacket as temperatures are mostly in the 40s. Winds aren’t too breezy and not expected to be an issue today behind this system. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with a 20% chance for a stray shower. Best chance for rain will be in the morning hours, but I can’t rule out a few sprinkles this afternoon as slightly drier air filters into the area. Clouds are forecast to decrease as we head into tonight and tomorrow giving way to slightly cooler temperatures. Plan for temperatures to dip into the 40s by 6 p.m.
First Alert for Chilly Morning Temperatures: With clouds slowly decreasing tonight and light winds, temperatures are forecast to trend a little cooler than this morning. We will likely wake up tomorrow morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. I can’t rule out the potential to see some patchy fog in a few spots Monday morning. The next couple of mornings will remain chilly, but it won’t be super cold with most of us dipping into the mid to upper 30s through Wednesday morning.
Quiet Weather Monday Through Wednesday: If you need to purchase some last minute gifts or do some yard work before Christmas, you should take advantage of the mild and dry weather for the next couple of days. We should see a mostly sunny sky Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. By Wednesday, we should stay dry for most of the day. Cloud cover will likely increase Wednesday afternoon and give way to a small chance for a few showers in west Alabama Wednesday evening. Temperatures are forecast to remain slightly above average with highs in the upper 50s with some spots south of Birmingham possibly climbing into the lower 60s.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a very strong cold front Wednesday night into Christmas Eve Day. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 40s Wednesday night as a round of showers and pockets of heavy rain move through Central Alabama. The severe threat appears very low due to the cool and stable conditions across Alabama. I can’t rule out some rumbles of thunder as this front moves through. The rain will likely continue for the first half of Christmas Eve followed by a blast of very cold air. Temperatures will likely drop throughout the day as arctic air spills into the state. There’s a chance that we could see a few snow flurries or snow showers Thursday as the moisture leaves our area. At this point, I would not get too excited for any accumulating snow as the moisture looks very limited in this setup. You’ll definitely want to prepare for the cold weather going into Christmas Day!
Christmas Day Forecast: High pressure and very cold air will move in on Christmas Day. We’ll likely start Christmas Day mostly dry with a few clouds around. Temperatures could start in the mid 20s. We should see plenty of sunshine Christmas Day with temperatures likely staying in the 30s for most of the day. There’s a chance high temperatures will only climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s Friday. When you factor in some of the wind Friday, it will likely feel like it is in the 20s and 30s.
Very Cold Temperatures Christmas Night: With light winds and a clear sky, Christmas Night into Saturday morning will remain very cold. I would not doubt if a few spots drop into the low to mid 20s. Good idea to protect the pipes and bring the pets inside when this cold air moves in by the end of the week.
Next Weekend: The weather next weekend is looking mostly dry for now. Clouds are forecast to increase next Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. I’m keeping us dry for both days, but I can’t rule out the possibility we could see rain chances increase Sunday into Monday as another disturbance begins to develop to our west. It remains way too early to determine if and how this system could impact us early next week. Stay tuned as we get more updates!
