FIRST ALERT: Drier conditions Sunday afternoon

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a very strong cold front Wednesday night into Christmas Eve Day. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 40s Wednesday night as a round of showers and pockets of heavy rain move through Central Alabama. The severe threat appears very low due to the cool and stable conditions across Alabama. I can’t rule out some rumbles of thunder as this front moves through. The rain will likely continue for the first half of Christmas Eve followed by a blast of very cold air. Temperatures will likely drop throughout the day as arctic air spills into the state. There’s a chance that we could see a few snow flurries or snow showers Thursday as the moisture leaves our area. At this point, I would not get too excited for any accumulating snow as the moisture looks very limited in this setup. You’ll definitely want to prepare for the cold weather going into Christmas Day!