Alabama survives Gator battle to win SEC Championship 52-46

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday night brought the best out of the east and west, when SEC division heavyweights Alabama and Florida met under the Mercedes dome in Atlanta for the SEC Championship title.
It was a back and forth gridiron brawl as the Alabama offense brought every exquisite angle their offense had too offer and the Gators refused to fall to the Tide. It took all four quarters for the Alabama to finish what they started when they scored on the opening drive, but they finally sealed the deal when the final seconds of the 4th quarter wound out and final score stood at 52 Alabama, 46 Florida.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.