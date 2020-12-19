Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Clear skies and calm conditions have allowed temperatures to drop below freezing again this morning but a quick weather change is on the way as we see a rapid return flow of Gulf moisture ahead of approaching cold front. Temperatures will top 50 this afternoon area wide but as the disturbance moves across the area tonight and Sunday rain showers will increase from west to east tonight and tomorrow.
The rain will linger as a second disturbance rotates across The Southeast eventually pushing rain into Southeast Alabama by tomorrow afternoon. Lows will drop to around 35 for the beginning of next week with highs again in the 55-60 degree range Monday afternoon. An area of high pressure will build over the region bringing clear skies and northwesterly winds through midweek.
An area of low pressure will move into our region by Thursday afternoon but we will see increasing rain chances in West Alabama as the system approaches by Wednesday morning and again the rain will spread from west to east through the midweek period. There is still some uncertainty with timing of precipitation and temperatures Christmas Eve into Christmas Day but it now appears the freezing temperatures will not arrive until the moisture has moved east of the state.
By Christmas morning the colder air will arrive with temperatures dropping below 20 in some areas to the north. Temperatures are expected to remain cold through the beginning of next weekend with highs not climbing above freezing in some locations in North Alabama on Saturday with the remainder of the area only achieving high temperatures around 40.
