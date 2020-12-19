Man shot and killed in Birmingham, investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred Friday, December 18.
Police say the victim was identified as Tyrius Williams, 24, of Pelham, Alabama. According to police, at 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired on 200 4th Court West.
Police say when officers arrived on the scene they found Williams unresponsive in an alleyway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced him dead on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Police are asking if there is anyone with additional information regarding the incident, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254- 7777.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.