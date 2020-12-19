Birmingham PD hosts Toy, Coat & Shoe Drive Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department gave donations for its Toy, Coat & Shoe Drive Saturday morning.
The department’s Community Outreach and Public Education (COPE) division partnered with 98.7 KISS FM, Youth Towers Inc., and the Mario Addison Community for the drive. All collected donations were given to families who pre-registered for the drive at BPD Headquarters.
Dozens of items were distributed to families in the Birmingham area.
