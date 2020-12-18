UAB wins 2020 Conference USA football championship

UAB wins 2020 Conference USA football championship
UAB wins 2020 Conference USA football championship game (Source: UAB)
By WBRC Staff | December 18, 2020 at 9:46 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 10:30 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd Friday evening 22-13 to win the 2020 Conference USA Championship.

This is the Blazers second championship in three years. They won won the title in 2018 over Middle Tennessee.

Blazers overcame a lot of adversity after having a month off due to COVID-19. Their conference championship appearance was only their second game back after a 42 day break due to COVID cancelations.

Tonight’s win is the 2nd overall title in school history

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.