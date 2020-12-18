Protest planned over failure to release info about COVID19 in the Tuscaloosa County Jail

A spokesperson for a group of concerned citizens in Tuscaloosa County said they plan to protest in front of the Tuscaloosa County courthouse. They’re upset the Sheriff’s Office has not released information requested by the Southern Poverty Law Center in May, about the spread of coronavirus inside the Tuscaloosa County Jail. The SPLC filed a lawsuit in November to compel the department to follow the Alabama Open Records Act and release more information about those cases and what’s being done to protect inmates and jail personnel from corornavirus.