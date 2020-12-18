Ivey awards relief funds to group helping veterans with PTSD

“Veterans enrolled in the Priority Soldier program have stated that the stress of PTSD and COVID-19 is eased by talking to people who understand their military experience and how it affects the way they cope in these difficult times,” Phillips said in a statement. “The program is tailored to meet the needs of the specific vets in each group, allowing positive change in areas as diverse as marital communications, depression, anxiety and insomnia. Priority Solider is delighted to partner with Governor Ivey and the state of Alabama on this important project and appreciate the state’s continued support of Alabama’s veterans.”