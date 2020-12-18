Input requested on new Hoover superintendent

Input requested on new Hoover superintendent
(Source: WBRC video)
By WBRC Staff | December 18, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 2:39 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Hoover, you have an opportunity to give your input on the kind of superintendent you’d like to see at the helm of Hoover City Schools.

The anonymous online survey includes questions like:

What skills and experience should the next superintendent have?

Should the superintendent be hired from within?

What are the challenges facing the system?

The survey is open until January 7, or you can give your input in person during special meetings on January 6 at the Hoover Senior Center.

To get a link to the survey, you can click here to visit the Hoover City Schools website.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.