Input requested on new Hoover superintendent

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Hoover, you have an opportunity to give your input on the kind of superintendent you’d like to see at the helm of Hoover City Schools.
The anonymous online survey includes questions like:
What skills and experience should the next superintendent have?
Should the superintendent be hired from within?
What are the challenges facing the system?
The survey is open until January 7, or you can give your input in person during special meetings on January 6 at the Hoover Senior Center.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.