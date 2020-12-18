Full time employees for Tuscaloosa County Schools earn coronavirus pay bonus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County School Board voted in favor of a one-time bonus for full-time employees Thursday.
Each full-time employee will get an additional $350 coming to them soon. The school system called it “extraordinary compensation.” The resolution for that one-time payment cited the commitment and dedication those employees showed despite the challenges caused the coronavirus pandemic.
The AEA representative for Tuscaloosa County said they had been having conversations with the administration of Tuscaloosa County Schools for about a week on the matter.
“It’s going to mean to them the board is actually looking at those things that they’re doing above and beyond anything normal that’s happened during the situation and recognizing they’re efforts in keeping our kids educated,” Rick Bailes said.
Those employees will get that one time $350 payment in January.
