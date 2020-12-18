First Alert for cold temperatures continuing this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our last Friday before Christmas with some cold air. Under mostly clear skies our temperatures this morning have bottomed out in the 20s. Some rural areas of northwest Alabama even dipped close to the upper teens! Now that’s cold!
Fortunately our Accutrack Radar isn’t showing any precipitation, but I will say if there is any moisture on the roadways it is no doubt frozen this morning.
All across the southeast we should see plenty of sunshine today. That will help to warm us up into the 50s today. The Next 24 Hours shows most of us in the 50s, except for places into Cherokee County, which will only warm into the upper 40s today.
Tomorrow morning’s temps are forecast to be cold, but a few degrees warmer than this morning.
The Conference USA Championship Game in Huntington, West Virginia, is looking to be cold for the UAB Blazers. Kickoff is this evening at 6 p.m. with temps in the mid to low 30s are expected throughout the game. Conditions are a lot more bearable for the SEC Championship in Atlanta. But of course that game is being played indoors.
The Next Big Thing for us is rain moving in again Saturday night into Sunday morning. But we should stay dry during the day on Saturday.
A sneak peek into Christmas Day 2020 shows it to be very, very cold! We are expecting highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. Hopefully a warm coat is on your Christmas list!
Your First Alert Extended Forecast shows that Sunday morning rain and also a chance of rain next week. Next Thursday brings another chance of showers - just before Christmas Day!
I hope you have a great weekend, and don’t forget to go shopping for my Christmas gift…please no fruit cake this year, LOL.
Mickey Ferguson, WBRC First Alert weather
