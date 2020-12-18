Early-morning fire in Brighton destroys home, damages 2 others

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews from Brighton, Lipscomb and Bessemer were unable to save one home Friday morning in a fire that impacted three houses.
The fire in the 3800 block of 5th Avenue Brighton started in one house and spread to homes on each side. The home where the fire started burned to the ground. We’re told three people stayed in the house, but no one was home at the time of the fire.
The other homes suffered damage. The house to the right has damage to the side, while the home to the left has heavy damage to the back of the structure after the fire got into the attic. Both had families at home, but they are reportedly OK.
We’ll update this story when more information is available.
