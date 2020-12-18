BREMSS Emergency Medical Personnel of the Year: Joe Cole

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Regional Emergency Medical Services System (BREMSS) wants to recognize Joe Cole, the Chilton County Emergency Medical Services Personnel of the Year!
Licensed since 1993, Joe has a passion for helping his community. A member of the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department since 1992, Joe has also organized a local Christmas giveback program to make sure kids in his community could experience Christmas.
Joe – THANK YOU for your service and congratulations on this outstanding award!
