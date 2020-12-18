Birmingham police investigating person fatally shot in car

By WBRC Staff | December 18, 2020 at 5:57 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 5:57 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Birmingham are investigating a homicide after an adult arrived at Children’s Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim arrived at approximately 9:40 p.m. Thursday. Staff pronounced the victim deceased.

The preliminary investigation suggests the victim was shot inside a vehicle while in the parking lot of Hill University Center in the 1400 block of University Blvd.

Detectives have not established a motive or released any information on a suspect.

