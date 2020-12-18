Ala. county, state leaders says ‘home for the holidays’ is the safest bet

“The numbers are just so high that it’s taking on a momentum of its own. It’s like a snowball gathering more snow as it goes downhill. There’s just so much disease in the community right now that people are getting it all over the place, and there are some where people have gotten it in the workplace and there’s at least some reports that we’re getting that somebody failed to quarantine when they were supposed to. You know, there are so many cases right now that we aren’t even able to track all of them. We are getting overwhelmed because the numbers are so high, we can’t contact trace all of them,” explained Wilson.