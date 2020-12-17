US plans new charges in 1988 Lockerbie airline bombing

In this Dec. 22, 1988, file photo police and investigators look at what remains of the nose of Pan Am 103 in a field in Lockerbie, Scotland. The Justice Department expects to unseal charges in the coming days in connection with the 1988 bombing of a Pan Am jet that exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 270 people, according to a person familiar with the case. (Source: AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File/AP)