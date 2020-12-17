UAB leaves for Conference USA Championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is one win away from adding another championship trophy to its display case. The Blazers left Thursday afternoon to head to Huntington, West Virginia, to take on the Marshall Thundering Herd.
UAB has already made history this year becoming the first team in Conference USA to play for a third straight title, but they’re not satisfied just playing in the game - they want to win it.
“I told the team before we left, I’m proud of you, but that’s not enough. We are going for a championship. We always say on the road, you have to be better, we’ve had a really good week of practice and it’s good to get a lot of guys back and hopefully we can keep that same mentality we had last week with our backs against the wall,” said UAB head coach Bill Clark.
UAB, who won its first championship in 2018, is the only team in CUSA history to win the title on the road and Coach Clark looks to be that team again.
UAB got back more than a dozen key players this week, who were out due to COVID-19 and contact tracing, and one of those includes star running back Spencer Brown.
“Marshall is very similar to us. They love to run the ball too, so we will have our work cut out for us,” said Clark.
Overall in the series, UAB is 0-5 when playing Marshall in Huntington.
UAB vs. Marshall kickoff Friday night at 6 p.m. Central time.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.