Small business owners dealing with the impact of shipping delays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Small business owners are feeling the impact of shipping delays out of Birmingham.
Tiffany Hill is letting customers know upfront to expect delays on their holiday orders. In a message posted to her Facebook page, she warned customers priority shipping, which is usually 1-3 days, is looking more like 5-10 business days.
She says her packages are getting stalled in the Birmingham postal hub.
“They’re just kind of hanging out there until they can work their way through the truck and send it to the next destination. and if they hit another hub that’s also experiencing delays then they may get hung up in the next city as well,” said Hill.
It’s an issue shared by other small business owners. Some are still waiting for packages to get scanned in.
“I dump it in the mailbox, like there you go,” said small business owner Ivan Nix. ”A week later, my customers are like where’s my package?”
Nix says he has customers waiting overseas for his wood work and he’s nervous he’ll be out of hundreds if he can’t give them answers soon on the status of their buy.
“I have three packages out there now - that’s $700-1,000,” said Nix.
The U.S. Postal Service released a statement Monday citing historic volumes for delivery this year. Some small business owners say they’re forced to take their business to other major shipping companies. Others owners are waiting it out.
“Yes, I need my packages delivered because this is my business, but at the same time, while this is my job, this is also those postal workers jobs and I don’t doubt for a second they’re working as hard as they can,” said Hill.
To read the full statement from USPS, click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.