Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Joseph Potter!
Joe is a senior at Pinson Valley High School with a 4.3 GPA. He is an Eagle Scout, Drum Major, and a member of the tennis and bowling teams. In addition, he volunteers through various activities like Operation Christmas Child and Pinson Bicentennial Project. His kind heart makes him a true leader.
Joe, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.