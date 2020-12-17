Rising Star: Joseph Potter

By WBRC Staff | December 17, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 5:26 PM

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Joseph Potter!

Joe is a senior at Pinson Valley High School with a 4.3 GPA. He is an Eagle Scout, Drum Major, and a member of the tennis and bowling teams. In addition, he volunteers through various activities like Operation Christmas Child and Pinson Bicentennial Project. His kind heart makes him a true leader.

Joe, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

