Postal worker union leaders says B’ham staff behind on processing packages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shipping delays are impacting everyone, from people sending holiday gifts to families to small business owners trying to ship merchandise. Union leaders say behind the scenes it’s long hours for postal workers trying to process more mail than ever.
“Right now, it’s a lot of stress. There’s a lot mail. In my opinion, it was poorly planned,” said Camise Samuels, President of the American Postal Workers Union.
Postal union leaders say the infrastructure isn’t in place to handle the historic amount of mail expected to crisscross the country this holiday season. Some of your packages are sitting in Birmingham now waiting to be processed.
“I would say thousands,” said Samuels.
Union leaders say there is limited space to hold mail, manpower issues, and limited resources.
“If you have three machines and you have hundreds and hundreds of packages, they can only process so much in a day,” said Samuels.
Local U.S. Postal representatives agree they’ve faced challenges this holiday season in getting your mail out and confirmed they’ve hired seasonal employees and shifted workers to busier facilities. But, Union leaders fear with the amount of mail piling up daily, there could be extended delays.
“I know they had mail that was delayed in November. Their first priority is to get the mail from November out and then they’ll start on the December mail. It’s a possibility some mail won’t get there until next year,” he said.
Local postal leaders say if you’re trying to find your package to contact the Customer Care line at 1-800-275-8777 or email at https://www.usps.com/help/contact-us.htm. But, union leaders say right now you really just have to be patient.
Union leaders say there are some workers who aren’t taking off this month so they can try to get all the mail processed. We did reach out again to Birmingham’s postmaster.
