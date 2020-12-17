New surgical learning lab at Chelsea High School

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s next wave of medical leaders are being trained at Chelsea High School.
“This came about by analyzing the job needs in our region,” said Andrea Maddox, a health science teacher at Chelsea High School. “We need to fill positions in surgical technology and surgical nursing.”
Research has shown there will be about a 20% retirement rate over the next 5-10 years in the field, so Chelsea High School leaders developed a hands-on training curriculum to give students the skills to fill the gap.
For 10-12th grade students in the health science program, they’ll learn the basics out of books but extend those skills in the state’s first surgical learning lab for high school students. It has everything from a surgery table to hospital beds.
Students can leave the program and transition right into work or use the training as a launching pad to pursue more.
“They’re excited to have a program that can help them see what they can be. Once they’re in an environment like this they know they know they can achieve anything because they can see it,” said Maddox.
The lab will be completed over the Christmas holiday and health science students can start using it next semester.
