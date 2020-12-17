Man charged with breaking into Tuscaloosa middle school twice over Thanksgiving break

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police have arrested a man who is accused of breaking into a middle school.
Ronnie Earl Melton, 60, is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary. Police suspect Melton of breaking into Westlawn Middle School twice during the Thanksgiving break.
School staff reported that someone broke into the school and stole a desktop computer on the night of November 23.
The same man is seen on surveillance video taking a laptop computer, a large quantity of chips and a bag of gum on November 26.
Both an investigator with TPD’s Juvenile Division and a west precinct patrol officer recognized Melton from the video.
Melton was arrested Monday.
Officers are still conducting an investigation into the break-ins of two school buses parked on the school property. Hand sanitizer and first aid items were stolen from the buses on December 12.
Melton is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with bond set at $30,000.
