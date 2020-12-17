Man arrested after Tuscaloosa car break-in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police arrested a man today after a woman’s boyfriend caught him breaking into her vehicle.
Officers were patrolling Hay Court at 7:40 a.m. Thursday morning, when they saw two men arguing.
One of the men told officers that he was inside a residence in the 2200 block of Reese Blvd when he looked out the window and saw 22-year-old Devante Earl Stephens in the driver seat of his girlfriends car. The woman’s boyfriend says he confronted Stephens, chasing him for a half a mile to Hay Court and 21st St. and was bout to call police when the patrol officers showed up.
Investigators interviewed Stephens before charging him with one count of breaking and entering a vehicle. He was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail and held on a $15,000 bond.
