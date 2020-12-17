Good Samaritans help Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa after theft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa community stepped up to help a local charity still reeling after vandals damaged one of their vehicles.
Someone targeted Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa and stole the catalytic converter from the agency’s moving truck. Thursday, the executive director for Habitat says several people and groups in the community came forward to help.
Two anonymous donors stepped up according to Ellen Potts. One owns trucking parts and the other does repair work. And SD Ministries will share its truck with Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa until that truck is repaired.
“I can’t say enough about the generosity of the people who support us and the community we live in,” Potts said.
Potts hopes they can replace their stolen catalytic converter and have their truck up and running three weeks from now. The city of Tuscaloosa will also allow Habitat to park their truck on secured city property overnight and on weekend.
