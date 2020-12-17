Gadsden City Hall closed effective immediately

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - In an effort to continue to keep the public and staff safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Gadsden has announced the closure of City Hall effective immediately.
“This closure will be re-evaluated weekly as we carefully monitor the changing situation and modify our plans,” city officials said.
All city departments remain active and can be contacted via email, phone or website. Residents are encouraged to access city services online.
City officials say the following points are of particular note:
- Only City Hall is closing – other city facilities, such as Noccalula Falls Park, are remaining open. First responders, including Gadsden Police, EMS, Gadsden Fire and the Gadsden Emergency Management Agency are continuing to respond to any and all calls for service.
- Drop boxes for payments to both the Revenue and Garbage Collection departments will be available on the first floor of City Hall.
- Forms for the Revenue Department are available online at this link. Payments can also be made to the Revenue Department via phone and credit card by calling 549-4557 or 549-4559.
- Garbage fee payments can be made online at this link; via phone and credit card by calling 549-4620; or by check to: Gadsden Garbage Fee, PO Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902.
- For information about notarization and filing a claim through the City Clerk’s office, call 549-4517.
