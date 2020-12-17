First Alert for cold temperatures Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! It is a cold start to the day with many locations in the 30s. A few spots in north Alabama could drop into the upper 20s before 8 a.m. When you factor in wind speeds around 5-10 mph, it makes it feel like it is in the mid to upper 20s for most locations. First Alert AccuTrack is showing cloud cover across Alabama this morning. We aren’t see any flurries this morning as the atmosphere appears too dry to support it. Most of the roads should also be fine thanks to temperatures flirting with 32°F. I still can’t rule out some very isolated spots near bridges or overpasses that could have some black ice due to yesterday’s rainfall. You will want to grab the sweater and coat today as temperatures will remain well below average. We’ll see clouds persist this morning with temperatures slowly climbing into the mid to upper 30s. High temperatures are forecast to only climb into the low to mid 40s. Temperatures will likely trend ten degrees below average for today. I do think clouds will slowly decrease today giving way to a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. Plan for a northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
First Alert For Freezing Temperatures Tonight: Tonight will be a good night to protect your pipes and to bring the pets inside. A mostly clear sky and calm winds will likely result in very cold temperatures across Central Alabama. Plan for morning temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 20s Friday. The good news is that we’ll see slightly warmer temperatures as we head into the weekend.
Friday’s Forecast: If you need to do some yard work or get some shopping done, the weather will not stop you tomorrow. Plan for a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures climbing into the lower 50s. You’ll need a jacket tomorrow, but the forecast is looking quiet. Plan for a light northeast wind tomorrow around 5 mph.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the return of showers Saturday evening into Sunday morning. The first half of Saturday will likely stay dry with clouds slowly increasing throughout the day. Temperatures are forecast to start into the lower 30s Saturday morning. We’ll likely see temperatures climb into the lower 50s Saturday afternoon with a 30% chance for light rain in west Alabama after 5 p.m. I think the bulk of the shower activity will move in Saturday night into Sunday morning. All precipitation that falls Saturday night will be in the form of rain thanks to temperatures only dropping into the lower 40s. Rain should depart by Sunday afternoon giving way to a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 50s Sunday. Rainfall totals appear light with most locations only picking up a quarter of an inch or less.
Brief Warm-Up Early Next Week: The first half of next week is looking fairly quiet with temperatures slowly warming up. We should see plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 50s Monday and lower 60s on Tuesday. If you have to make some last minute gift purchases, the weather should cooperate. Clouds are expected to increase Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. Our next rain chance will likely return Wednesday night into Thursday.
Sneak Peek At Christmas Day: We will likely track a strong cold front that could produce showers across Central Alabama Wednesday night and into Christmas Eve. Behind the front, temperatures are forecast to drop rapidly as arctic air spills into our area. It is possible for temperatures to rapidly drop into the mid 20s Christmas morning. I think Christmas Day will be sunny and very cold with high temperatures struggling to hit 40°F. Most locations will stay in the 30s next Friday.
