First Alert for cold temperatures Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! It is a cold start to the day with many locations in the 30s. A few spots in north Alabama could drop into the upper 20s before 8 a.m. When you factor in wind speeds around 5-10 mph, it makes it feel like it is in the mid to upper 20s for most locations. First Alert AccuTrack is showing cloud cover across Alabama this morning. We aren’t see any flurries this morning as the atmosphere appears too dry to support it. Most of the roads should also be fine thanks to temperatures flirting with 32°F. I still can’t rule out some very isolated spots near bridges or overpasses that could have some black ice due to yesterday’s rainfall. You will want to grab the sweater and coat today as temperatures will remain well below average. We’ll see clouds persist this morning with temperatures slowly climbing into the mid to upper 30s. High temperatures are forecast to only climb into the low to mid 40s. Temperatures will likely trend ten degrees below average for today. I do think clouds will slowly decrease today giving way to a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. Plan for a northwest wind at 5-10 mph.