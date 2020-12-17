Fancy’s on Fifth temporarily closing because of pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A popular restaurant in Avondale is temporarily closing its doors due to the pandemic.
The owners of Fancy’s on Fifth took to Facebook Wednesday and said with very heavy hearts, they announce that New Year’s Eve will be the last day of service for their restaurant. They are temporarily closing their restaurant for three to four months.
Over the past few months, co-owner Paget Pizitz says the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a big financial toll on the popular restaurant. Pizitz says the pandemic got the best of them. Higher food costs and more labor made things very challenging.
“To be very brutally honest. The money was gone. There’s no more loans. There’s no more money to get and it became really real over the last three weeks and we had to make a decision that was incredibly hard for us,” Pizitz said.
Pizitz wants to thank the community for all the support over the years. Pizitz and her co-owner will do everything they can to support the dozens of employees who will be losing their jobs after New Years.
These are the days the restaurant will be open for the remainder of the year: December 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 26, 30 and 31st. To make a reservation, visit resy.com or email info@fancyson5th.com.
