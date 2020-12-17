DCH administered its first COVID-19 vaccine

By WBRC Staff | December 17, 2020 at 8:49 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 8:49 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH administered its first COVID-19 vaccine Thursday to healthcare workers in Tuscaloosa.

DCH Regional Medical Center has received nearly 3,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

We were live at the new remote site building just west of Dr. Edward Hillard Drive and DCH. One of their physicians received the vaccination just after 8:30 a.m.

This is completely voluntarily, no one has forced the doctor to get injected with the vaccine.

