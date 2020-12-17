TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH administered its first COVID-19 vaccine Thursday to healthcare workers in Tuscaloosa.
DCH Regional Medical Center has received nearly 3,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
We were live at the new remote site building just west of Dr. Edward Hillard Drive and DCH. One of their physicians received the vaccination just after 8:30 a.m.
This is completely voluntarily, no one has forced the doctor to get injected with the vaccine.
