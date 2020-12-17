Birmingham native wins $15K McDonald’s Black and Positively Golden Scholarship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-area native is one of only 34 HBCU students in America to receive a $15,000 McDonald’s Black and Positively Golden scholarship.
Adrianna Bayles is a senior at Florida A&M University, but she’s from Birmingham. She wants to attend law school. In her application, she wrote: “I attended an HBCU because I wanted to be fully immersed in an educational system that caters to the needs of minority students.”
Bayles plans to use the money to pay for her remaining time in school and prepare for her next step.
“My plan going forward is to use this scholarship to finish off paying for my last semester in college,” Bayles said. “I’m going to keep applying for scholarships and see what I can get to aid me in my next step, which is to go to law school and pursue a career in intellectual property law.”
The $15,000 McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Scholarship is facilitated by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.