Birmingham Board of Education approves extra $500 for full-time employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Full-time employees with the Birmingham City School System will get a $500 in their December paycheck.
The Extraordinary Compensation Resolution was passed this week.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan recommended the additional pay to recognize the exemplary work and great effort of employees as the district deals with the impact of COVID-19.
“Employees of Birmingham City Schools have adapted well in remote and blended learning,” Sullivan said. “They committed to our scholars and to this school system, and have been flexible in embracing an ever-changing work environment.
Students will remain in remote learning through December 22. Sullivan said he will soon announce plans for the district’s next steps.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.