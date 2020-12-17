Alabama launches COVID-19 crisis hotline

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - A crisis line related to COVID-19 mental health needs is now available for anyone in Alabama.
The number to call is 1-888-442-1793. The information line will connect individuals with appropriate staff and programs in their communities to provide resources and services.
When an individual seeks assistance from the Information Line, several options are available, including referral services, online support groups, educational materials for social distancing, quarantine, and isolation, and emotional wellbeing during the COVID-19 outbreak, and managing anxiety & stress techniques.
