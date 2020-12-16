When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 vaccinations are now going out to frontline workers and other health care professionals, leaving some to wonder when the general population will be able to get the vaccine.
Health leaders have said for a while now that those vaccines will be given in phases.
We just started Phase 1A on Tuesday, so if you’re not in one of those vulnerable categories, it could be a while before you can get a COVID-19 shot.
State Health Officer for ADPH, Dr. Scott Harris, said there are nearly 300,000 health care workers in Alabama, and he already believes there’s not enough COVID-19 vaccine to go around.
“We think it’s unfortunate to have to say this, but there are going to be many frontline workers who are at high risk who are at the very front of the line in terms of our priority list who aren’t going to have it right away,” Dr. Harris said.
ADPH said the state is receiving about 41,000 doses of the vaccine this week, but that’s just for the first dose of the two-dose series.
“Again, things could change, we could get a different supply, we could get a third product on the market, which would help, but right now I think we’re a good six or eight weeks away at the very soonest and may take a little be longer to reach that priority 1A group,” Dr. Harris explained.
He said he’s excited about what this vaccine could mean for the coronavirus pandemic.
But it will still be several months before the average person can walk into their local pharmacy an get the shot.
“The United States is trying to vaccinate more than 300 million people as quickly as possible. You know…we’ve never tried to do anything on that scale ever. I mean…there’s never been anything in the history of the world I can think of on that scale and so it’s just going to take a while to get to everyone,” Dr. Harris said.
So, what is a while?
Dr. Harris said we’re looking at spring or summer before the general public will able to get that vaccine.
However, he anticipates that we’ll have a third and maybe even a fourth vaccine candidate by February or March, so that timeline maybe sooner.
In the meantime, he said it’s important for us all to continue following the guidelines, and that’s not going to change for the foreseeable future.
