UAB Hospital prepares to start COVID vaccinations for employees Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday is a big day for UAB Hospital as they will begin the work to vaccinate just under 11,000 healthcare employees in a seven county area.
UAB has been working on this vaccination plan for 12 days after getting the official word they will have under 11,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Thursday will be sort of a shake down cruise for their work.
UAB employees will start coming to Spain Auditorium at University Hospital. Employees started getting notice by email on Tuesday who should show up and when.
“Our staff is going to work six days a week to accomplish the administration of the vaccine in a timely manner and get it where it needs to be.” Dr. Sarah Nafziger, Co-Director of UAB’s Emergency Management Committee said.
The vaccinations will happen Sunday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other healthcare workers from neighboring hospitals will go to UAB Highlands. They will go to the parking deck where testing is being conducted. The vaccinations will take place in the afternoon. Those workers will be vaccinated starting Friday.
“We are going to get everyone vaccinated. We are going to get all of these doses delivered. We are not going to rush it. We are going to do it correctly rather than do a mistake on the front end,” Nafziger said.
UAB is working with Birmingham Police and UAB Police to make sure traffic continues to move around UAB Highlands. Parking will be provided at the Spain Auditorium location.
“We are very excited to provide this. Not only for our employees, but to our partners in the community and in our region,” Nafziger said.
After Thursday’s shakedown cruise, UAB wants to ramp up vaccinations starting Friday. The goal is to vaccinate about a thousand people a day once they are up and rolling.
