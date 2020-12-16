Tuscaloosa mayor will not force city employed first responders to take COVID-19 vaccination

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox explained when Tuscaloosa Incident Command surveyed first responders about the coronavirus vaccine, most of them did not want to get vaccination shots.
“Considerably less than half of our first responders were interested in taking the initial doses of vaccine,” Maddox explained.
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and TPD have been two of the hardest hit city departments when it comes to testing positive for COVID and possible exposures.
Maddox says city employees in those groups would qualify for the first round of vaccination shots.
On Wednesday, Maddox said he would not require them to get vaccinated.
“They’ve been dealing with this for nine months before a vaccine came onboard. I think at this point, it would be wrong on me to say you’re going to do this and make them do something they’re not comfortable with,” said Maddox
Maddox believes some first responders who have already had the virus may have some limited immunity. He said the vaccine is too new for some people to feel comfortable taking right now, but their feelings may change as they see more people get vaccinated and not have ill effects from it.
“As it related to our first responders, these heroes have earned the opportunity to make that decision. They’re out there putting their lives on the line. They know the risk and they’ve earned the right to be comfortable with it before taking the vaccine,” said Maddox.
Maddox said he supports getting vaccination shots. He adds when he is able to get vaccinated for coronavirus, he will take the shot.
