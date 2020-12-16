20th Anniversary of deadly tornado outbreak in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Twenty years ago today, on December 16, 2000, there was a deadly tornado outbreak in Alabama.
Tuscaloosa County was the hardest hit that day.
Sadly, 11 people died in Tuscaloosa County, 144 were injured. The tornado was an “F-4” tornado.
Homes near Shelton State, Winn Dixie Shopping Center and the Bear Creek mobile home park were all hit hard. Nine of the fatalities were in mobile homes.
A tornado also hit St. Clair, Etowah and Cherokee Counties.
