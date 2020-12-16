Take home COVID-19 test approved by FDA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you wish you could get a COVID test immediately? Soon you will be able to take a test for you or your family’s peace of mind at home.
But the big question - is it reliable? The FDA has approved the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test. It takes just 20 minutes and you can use it on anyone two years and older.
The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test will use a nasal swab. A person takes a sample and about 20 minutes later, you get the results. This is the first at-home diagnostic where no prescription is needed.
“Overall, I think the more testing options we have is a better thing. The only thing we worry about with take home tests is that people follow the instructions very carefully and you get a good sample,” Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health said.
Dr. Willeford said you must be sure you take a good nasal swab or the results may be compromised.
“You will always get the best sample if you go to a place that has been doing a lot of testing at a drive in testing center or a doctor’s office. Overall, I think this is a good thing because this can answer some of those questions very quickly for you,” Willeford said.
Willeford said getting quick test results is a plus of the take home tests. The Ellume test will be available in January at your local pharmacy, but Willeford said if you are taking a Christmas trip, you should go to a COVID testing site or doctor’s office.
“If you are going to travel, certainly by plane or somewhere else in the country or even internationally, it is advisable to get a test one to three days before you travel. Three to five days after you get back,” Willeford said.
The cost of this testing kit will be about $30. It should be available in January.
