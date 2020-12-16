Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson pays off layaway accounts at Birmingham Walmart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson changed Christmas 2020 for several Birmingham families by paying off their layaway orders.
Benson helped families in Birmingham at the Walmart on Parkway E near Red Lane Road, and at two Walmart stores in Louisiana — on Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans and on Mall Drive in Alexandria.
Cedric Towns, the manager of the Roebuck Walmart said, “We’re just so thankful that Mrs. Benson did such a wonderful, wonderful act of kindness. So many people in our area have been affected by the pandemic, and this goes a long way in helping them out.”
Towns said this is why he got into retail in the first place, to impact people’s lives, and he said that’s what Mrs. Benson did Wednesday.
“Having someone like Mrs. Benson is very important to us at Walmart, and she is directly impacting the community in ways we could never imagine. We could not be more thankful for this extreme act of kindness,” said Towns.
Towns said he was at the store when some of the families found out the good news, and he said they were so thankful and surprised. Towns said some of the families had been worried about how they were going to pay their layaways off, and now they don’t have to be.
Benson paid off layaway accounts for hundreds of families at the three Walmart locations.
In total, Benson’s donations benefitted around 300 families: 122 families in New Orleans, around 123 families in Alexandria and 30-40 families in Birmingham.
The Pelicans’ G-League affiliate will be located in Birmingham once the renovations are finished at Legacy Arena by 2022.
