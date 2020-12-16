Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday in Winfield.
Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation were called to Marion County at the request of the Winfield Police Department.
The ALEA says two people were injured and taken to an area medical facility for treatment. No officers were injured in the incident.
No additional details are currently available from authorities.
After ALEA completes their investigation, findings will be given to the Marion County District Attorney’s office.
