Mac Jones named finalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has been named one of five finalists for the 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
Jones, a redshirt junior, is joined as a finalist by Ian Book (Notre Dame), Justin Fields (Ohio State), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and Kyle Trask (Florida).
Mac Jones’s stats:
- One of college football’s top passers who leads the nation in seven separate categories highlighted by total QBR (96.0), NFL passer rating (140.2), collegiate pass efficiency rating (203.9) and completion percentage (76.4)
- Totaled 3,321 passing yards to rank fourth in Division I while averaging 332.1 yards per game, good for fifth nationally
- Totaled 13 touchdowns and 1,154 yards with a 232.75 passer rating against ranked opponents (Texas A&M, Georgia, Auburn)
- Recorded three of the Crimson Tide’s nine 400-plus yard passing performances in program history during the 2020 campaign, tying for the most by any UA quarterback
- Tied for second in SEC history in single-season 400-plus yard passing performances
The prestigious Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on and off the field - the award values character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game.
The announcement of the 2020 Golden Arm Award winner will take place on Dec. 21.
